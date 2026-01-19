中英對照讀新聞》British baker’s criticism of Mexican ‘ugly’ bread triggers social media outrage 英國麵包師批評墨西哥「醜陋」麵包 引發社群媒體憤怒

墨西哥城綠犀牛麵包店的英國籍共同創辦人理查．哈特，由於批評墨西哥麵包很醜，引發軒然大波。（美聯社）

◎盧永山

A blunt critique of Mexican bread by a British baker sparked a cascade of social media outrage, ultimately leading to a public apology.

1位英國麵包師對墨西哥麵包直言不諱的批評，在社群媒體上引發激憤，最終導致他公開道歉。

請繼續往下閱讀...

In an interview for a food-themed podcast that resurfaced online, Richard Hart, the co-founder of Green Rhino bakery in Mexico City and a well-known figure in international baking circles, said Mexicans “don’t really have much of a bread culture,” adding that “They make sandwiches on these white, ugly rolls that are pretty cheap and industrially made.”

在一段重新於網路播出的美食主題播客訪談中，墨西哥城綠犀牛麵包店的共同創辦人、國際烘焙界知名人士理查．哈特表示，墨西哥人「其實並沒有多少麵包文化」，並進一步指出，「他們用這些又白又醜的麵包卷做三明治，這些麵包卷很便宜，是用機械化的方式生產的。」

His comments quickly rippled across Instagram, TikTok and X, with many Mexicans accusing him of being dismissive and insulting of Mexico’s traditional breads.

哈特的言論迅速在IG、TikTok和X上傳散開來，許多墨西哥人指責他輕視和侮辱墨西哥傳統麵包。

新聞辭典

cascade：名詞，小瀑布、一連串的東西；動詞，如瀑布般落下。例句：Coins cascaded out of the fruit machine.（大量硬幣從吃角子老虎機中傾瀉而出。）

dismissive：形容詞，輕視的、不屑一顧的。例句：I don’t like John’s dismissive attitude whenever we give him feedback.（我不喜歡約翰對我們給予回饋的那種不屑一顧的態度。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法