中英對照讀新聞》Pope Leo decries world’s ’zeal for war’ in fiery Vatican speech教宗良十四在激烈的梵蒂岡演說中譴責世界對戰爭的熱忱

教宗良十四世對全球擴散中的戰爭熱忱表達譴責與憂心。（路透）

◎林家宇

Pope Leo decried the use of military force as a means of achieving diplomatic goals on Friday, delivering an unusually fiery annual foreign policy speech in which he also called for human rights to be protected in Venezuela.

教宗良十四世在年度外交政策演說中，罕見以激烈口吻譴責利用軍事力量作為達成外交目標的手段，並呼籲保護委內瑞拉的人權。

Leo, the first U.S. pope, said the weakness of international organizations in the face of global conflicts was "a particular cause for concern".

良十四世是首位美國教宗。他說，國際組織在面對全球衝突中展現出的軟弱格外令人擔憂。

"A diplomacy that promotes dialogue and seeks consensus among all parties is being replaced by a diplomacy based on force," Leo told some 184 ambassadors accredited to the Vatican.

良十四世向約184名駐梵蒂岡大使表示，「以促進對話並在各方之中尋求共識的外交模式，遭基於武力的外交型態取而代之。」

"War is back in vogue and a zeal for war is spreading," said Leo, who was elected pope in May.

去年5月獲選教宗的良十四世說：「戰爭再度流行，對戰爭的熱忱正在擴散。」

新聞辭典

zeal：名詞，熱情、激情。例句：Her zeal for charitable work inspires many young people.（她對慈善工作的熱忱啟發了許多年輕人。）

decry：動詞，譴責、批評。例句：The former prime minister decried several current policies.（前任首相批判數項當前政策。）

