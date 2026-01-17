中英對照讀新聞》Philippines offers 2-week visa-free stays to attract Chinese tourists菲律賓提供中國旅客兩週免簽入境

一架宿霧太平洋航空客機自菲律賓的馬尼拉國際機場起飛。（法新社檔案照）

◎國際新聞中心

Chinese nationals will be allowed to enter the Philippines without a visa for up to two weeks starting Friday, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs in Manila.

根據菲律賓外交部消息，自本週五起，中國公民可免簽入境菲律賓，停留最長可達兩週。

The visa-waiver programme will cover Chinese nationals entering the Philippines for both tourism and business, but will apply only to those arriving via Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Metro Manila and Mactan-Cebu International Airport in Cebu.

此免簽計畫適用於以旅遊或商務目的入境的中國公民，但僅限從大馬尼拉地區的尼諾．艾奎諾國際機場，以及宿霧的麥克坦－宿霧國際機場入境。

“This is in line with the president’s directive to facilitate trade, investments and tourism, as well as strengthen people-to-people exchanges between the Philippines and China,” the department said on Thursday.

外交部週四表示：「此舉符合總統促進貿易、投資與觀光，以及加強菲中兩國人民交流的指示。」

The stay will not be extendable nor convertible to any other type of visa. The visa-free policy is set to last one year, pending a review before its expiration in 2027.

免簽停留期限不可延長，也不得轉換成其他簽證。該政策暫定實施一年，並將在2027年到期前進行檢討。

新聞辭典

visa-waiver programme：免簽計畫。例句：The new visa-waiver programme is expected to boost tourist arrivals significantly.（新的免簽計畫預期將大幅提升旅客人數。）

pending：有待、在…之前。例句：The construction project is on hold, pending approval from the city council.（該建築計畫暫停中，有待市議會批准。）

