中英對照讀新聞》Kyoto to slap tourists with levy of up to 10,000 yen per night 京都擬對遊客徵收每晚高達1萬日圓的住宿稅

日本觀光大城京都考慮將住宿稅調漲至每晚1萬日圓。圖為去年8月遊客在烈日下遊覽京都清水寺附近的三年坂。（路透）

◎張沛元

Desperate to thin out tourist crowds here, the city government will slap visitors with an accommodation tax of up to 10,000 yen per person per night, starting March 1.

拚命想減少造訪當地遊客人潮的（日本）京都市政府，將從（2026年）3月1日起對訪客徵收每晚最高1萬日圓的住宿稅。

請繼續往下閱讀...

The levy, an increase from 1,000 yen, will be used to improve city infrastructure and measures to ease congestion.

這筆從1000日圓往上調漲的稅金，將用於改善該市的基礎建設，以及緩解交通壅塞的措施。

Officials explained that the 10,000-yen levy will apply to hotel stays costing 100,000 yen or more per night under the staggered tax system.

官員解釋，根據這項分級稅制，1萬日圓的住宿稅，將適用於每晚房價10萬日圓或更高的飯店住宿。

City officials have been at their wits’ end trying to mitigate the impact of out-of-control tourism. This ranges from packed municipal buses to street scenes as well as historic sites.

從被塞爆的公車、街頭場景以及歷史遺跡，該市官員在試圖減輕觀光失控的衝擊上，已使盡絕招。

新聞辭典

thin out：片語，變少，便稀薄，去除多餘。例句：We need more hunters to thin out the bears showing up near our neighborhood.（我們需要更多獵人，來減少出現在我們住家附近的熊。）

at one’s wits’ end：慣用語，指絞盡腦汁仍一籌莫展、無計可施、束手無策。例句：I’m at my wits’ end to help my friend to solve her problem.（我實在沒招了，不知道該怎麼幫朋友解決問題。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法