中英對照讀新聞》Chimps ingest alcohol daily: study研究顯示：黑猩猩每日攝取酒精

研究發現，黑猩猩每天透過食用大量發酵水果攝取酒精。（路透檔案照）

◎孫宇青

Chimpanzees consume the equivalent of at least one alcoholic drink per day as they eat ripe, fermenting fruit, says a study that addresses one possible reason why humans are drawn to booze.

一項研究表明，黑猩猩透過食用成熟發酵的水果，每日攝取的酒精量至少相當於一杯酒精飲料。該研究揭示人類嗜酒的一個可能原因。

The study, carried out in the wilds of Africa where the animals live, supports the theory that people may have inherited from primates a taste for alcohol and ability to metabolize it even though it is toxic for us.

這項研究在黑猩猩棲息的非洲荒野進行，並對一種理論提出支持觀點：人類可能從靈長類動物那裡，繼承對酒精的偏好及代謝酒精的能力，儘管酒精對我們人類來說是有毒的。

The researchers collected fruits that chimps eat and measured their ethanol content. They concluded that these evolutionary cousins of ours consume alcohol on a daily basis.

研究人員採集黑猩猩食用的水果，並測量其中的乙醇含量。他們得出結論，這些我們人類的進化近親每天都會飲酒。

And not just a little. Through the large amount of fruit that chimps eat, the researchers reckon the animals take in about 14 grams of alcohol per day.（AFP）

而且牠們的攝取量還不小。透過黑猩猩食用的大量水果，研究人員推估牠們每天攝取的酒精約為14克。（法新社）

新聞辭典

booze：動詞或名詞，（喝）酒。例句：Jared is off the booze.（傑瑞德戒酒了。）

reckon：動詞，認為；計算。例句：Jared used to be reckoned an alcoholic.（傑瑞德曾被認為是個酒鬼。）

