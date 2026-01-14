中英對照讀新聞》New York village no longer accepting email and phone complaints after being inundated online紐約村莊湧入大量網路投訴後 不再接受電郵與電話投訴

紐約交通管制封閉道路。（法新社）

◎管淑平

Have a complaint about potholes or trash? Take it up at village hall. Just don’t email. Or call.

要投訴路面坑洞或垃圾問題嗎？直接到村辦公室，就是不要透過電子郵件或打電話投訴。

A village in the New York City suburbs is no longer allowing people to make complaints electronically after town officials say they’ve been besieged by online grievances that have turned out to be unfounded.

紐約市郊一個村莊不再允許民眾以電子方式投訴，因為村莊官員說，大量網路投訴使他們不堪負荷，但這些投訴都沒有根據。

Islandia on Long Island now requires complaints be submitted in-person at the village’s government offices.

位於長島的伊斯蘭迪亞村現在要求，要投訴必須親自到村辦公室提出。

Mayor Allan Dorman has said the policy was necessary after the village was inundated by complaints by email and through its online portal. They’ve tried to block problem accounts and even tried to launch a new online complaint portal but continued to get spammed by anonymous users.

村長艾倫‧多曼表示，在該村接獲大量透過電子郵件和網路窗口提出的申訴後，有必要採取這項政策。他們曾設法封鎖有問題的帳號，甚至嘗試啟用一套新的網路申訴窗口，卻還是繼續被匿名使用者的垃圾訊息轟炸。

新聞辭典

inundate：動詞，大量湧入，使不堪負荷。例句：The office was inundated with calls after the news broke.（這項消息曝光後，辦公室湧入大量來電。）

besiege：動詞，包圍，引申為大量湧現某事物而難以負荷。例句：The store was besieged by customers.（這家店因顧客大舉湧入而應接不暇。）

