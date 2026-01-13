中英對照讀新聞》China to Approve Nvidia H200 Buying as Soon as This Quarter 中國最快本季將批准輝達H200晶片的採購

知情者稱，中國可能最快本季批准採購輝達H200晶片。（路透）

China plans to approve some imports of Nvidia Corp.’s H200 chips as soon as this quarter, according to people familiar with the situation, giving the company renewed access to a critical market.

知情者指出，中國計畫最快本季批准部份輝達H200晶片進口，此舉讓這家公司重新進入一個關鍵市場。

Chinese officials are preparing to allow local companies to buy the component from Nvidia for select commercial use, said the people.

他們說，中國官員準備允許在地企業為特定商業用途，向輝達採購該元件。

However, the H200 chip will be barred from the military, sensitive government agencies, critical infrastructure and state-owned enterprises due to security concerns, they said.

然而，他們表示，由於安全疑慮，H200晶片將禁止用於軍事、敏感政府單位、關鍵基礎設施與國有企業。

If these organizations still ask to use the component, their applications will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis, the people added.

他們補充，如果這些組織仍要求使用該元件，他們的申請將逐案審查。

Even with the qualifications, the move represents a major win for Nvidia. China is the world’s largest market for semiconductors, and Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang has said that the AI chip segment alone could generate $50 billion in the coming years.

即使有這些限制，此舉代表輝達的重大勝利。中國是全球最大半導體市場，輝達執行長黃仁勳曾說，光是人工智慧晶片領域，未來幾年，就可能創造500億美元的商機。

