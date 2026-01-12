中英對照讀新聞》Bolivian Indigenous women carry history and pride in the traditional ‘pollera’ skirt 玻利維亞原住民婦女的傳統「波列拉」裙 承載著歷史和自豪感

這種帶有多層襯裙的鐘形裙被稱為「波列拉」，是玻利維亞高原原住民婦女的傳統服飾。（美聯社）

◎盧永山

Before setting out for the wide, white mountain, Ana Lia González Maguiña took stock of her gear: A chunky sweater to guard against the chill. A harness and climbing rope to scale the 6,000-meter summit of one of Bolivia’s tallest mountains. Aviator glasses to protect from the bright highland sun.

在出發攀登這座廣闊的白色山峰之前，安娜．莉亞．岡薩雷斯．馬吉尼亞清點她的裝備：1件厚毛衣抵禦寒冷；1條安全帶和登山繩，用於攀登玻利維亞最高峰之一的6000公尺峰頂；1副飛行員太陽眼鏡，用來遮擋高原強烈的陽光。

請繼續往下閱讀...

And most crucially, a voluminous, hot-pink skirt.

最重要的是，還有1條蓬鬆的亮粉色裙子。

The bell skirt with layered petticoats — known as the “pollera” — is the traditional dress of Indigenous women in Bolivia’s highlands. Imposed centuries ago by Spanish colonizers, the old-fashioned pollera has long since been restyled with local, richly patterned fabrics and reclaimed as a source of pride and badge of identity here in the region’s only Indigenous-majority country.

這種帶有多層襯裙的鐘形裙被稱為「波列拉」，是玻利維亞高原原住民婦女的傳統服飾。幾個世紀以來，西班牙殖民者強迫這些婦女穿上這種老式的波列拉裙，但此後就用當地圖案豐富的布料改了款式，並在該地區唯一一個原住民占多數的國家，重新成為自豪的來源和身分的象徵。

新聞辭典

restyle：動詞，更改款式；名詞，新款式。例句：Like many people who want to radically change their appearance, she restyled his hair.（就像許多想要徹底改變自己外表的人一樣，她換了一個新髮型。）

badge：名詞，徽章、標誌、象徵；動詞，授予…徽章（貼上…標誌）。例句：The car was badged with the manufacturer’s logo.（車身上貼有製造商的標誌。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法