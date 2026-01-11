中英對照讀新聞》’Avatar: Fire and Ash’ reaches $1 billion in global ticket sales「阿凡達：火與燼」達到10億美元全球票房

阿凡達系列至今推出的三部作品皆有超過10億美元票房佳績。（路透）

◎林家宇

James Cameron’s science-fiction fantasy "Avatar: Fire and Ash" has surpassed $1 billion in global box office proceeds, the director’s fourth film to cross that threshold.

詹姆斯．卡麥隆執導的科幻片「阿凡達：火與燼」取得了超過10億美元票房收益，是這位導演第四部跨過這道門檻的作品。

請繼續往下閱讀...

The film, which returned audiences to the visually stunning planet of Pandora, has brought in $1.03 billion in worldwide ticket sales, Walt Disney Studios said on Sunday.

華特．迪士尼影業宣布，本片帶著觀眾重返視覺效果驚人的潘朵拉星球，在全球票房吸金10億3000萬美元。

"These movies consistently draw audiences to the movie theater," said Paul Dergarabedian, Comscore head of marketplace trends, who noted that the visually stunning 3D films are "tailor made" for watching in theaters.

Comscore市場趨勢部門主管保羅．德加拉貝迪安表示，視覺效果驚豔的3D電影是為戲院觀影量身打造，「這些電影不斷吸引觀眾前往電影院」。

The first film in the franchise, “Avatar,” which opened in 2009 and brought in $2.9 billion in ticket sales worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing movie ever in absolute dollars, according to Comscore.

據Comscore表示，2009年上映的系列首部曲「阿凡達」，取得29億美元全球票房，若不計通膨調整，是史上最高票房作品。

新聞辭典

threshold：名詞，門檻。例句：The knowledge threshold of this job is extremely high.（這個工作的知識門檻極高。）

stunning：形容詞，魅力十足的、令人驚艷的。例句：The actors’ performances in this movie are absolutely stunning.（演員們在這部電影中的表現令人極其驚豔。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法