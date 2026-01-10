中英對照讀新聞》Mystery trader garners $400,000-plus windfall on Maduro’s capture神秘交易員因馬杜羅遭逮獲利逾40萬美元

被美國逮捕的委內瑞拉總統馬杜羅5日準備首度在曼哈頓法院出庭。（路透）

◎國際新聞中心

An unknown trader has raked in a profit worth about $410,000 after betting that Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro would be ousted from his position.

一名身份不明的交易員，因押注委內瑞拉總統尼可拉斯・馬杜羅將垮台，大賺約41萬美元。

The trader on Polymarket had built positions in Maduro-removal contracts at long odds; the bets, worth abou $34,000 before his capture, surged after news of the U.S. raid emerged, per Polymarket data.

根據Polymarket平台數據顯示，這名交易員在馬杜羅下台的合約還在機率極低時建立部位；這些押注在馬杜羅被捕前價值約3.4萬美元，美國軍方突襲消息傳出後價值暴漲。

Major stock indexes and oil prices rose Monday, with energy shares surging after Maduro was captured by U.S. forces over the weekend; Venezuela’s defaulted bonds jumped on expectations of a major debt restructuring.

在馬杜羅於週末遭美軍逮捕後，週一主要股市指數和油價上漲，能源股大幅攀升；委內瑞拉的違約債券則因市場預期將進行大規模債務重組而價格飆升。

The mystery trade is likely to attract scrutiny from U.S. lawmakers who have been pushing for stricter insider trading rules, including a bipartisan effort to potentially ban trading of stocks by lawmakers.

這筆神秘交易恐怕將引來美國國會議員的關注——他們一直倡議加強內線交易規範，甚至跨黨派推動禁止國會議員買賣股票的法案。

新聞辭典

windfall：名詞，意外之財。例句：The tech startup received a windfall when its patent was bought by a major corporation for $50 million.（這家新創科技公司因專利被一家大型企業以五千萬美元收購，意外獲得一筆橫財。）

rake in：片語動詞，大量賺取、狂賺。例句：The blockbuster movie raked in over NT$2 billion at the global box office in its first month.（這部賣座大片上映首月就在全球票房狂賺超過20億元新台幣。）

