中英對照讀新聞》Why climate change could ramp up our sugar intake 為何氣候變遷會讓人攝取更多糖？

研究稱氣候變遷全球暖化導致糖攝取量增加。圖為1名街頭攤販在巴基斯坦白夏瓦賣甘蔗。（歐新社）

◎ 張沛元

A new study says Americans buy more soda and ice cream as temperatures rise.

1項新研究指出，隨著氣溫升高，美國人會買更多汽水與冰淇淋。

請繼續往下閱讀...

Any kid can tell you there is nothing quite as delicious on a sweltering summer day as an ice cream cone. But scientists have now discovered just how much America’s sweet tooth is stoked by higher temperatures.

隨便哪個孩子都會說，沒有什麼比在炎炎夏日來1支甜筒冰淇淋更美味的了。但科學家現在發現，氣溫變高助長美國嗜吃甜食的現象。

Researchers who studied 16 years of U.S. dietary habits found that as the mercury rises, so does consumption of sugary drinks and frozen desserts.

研究美國飲食習慣16年的研究人員發現，隨著氣溫升高，含糖飲料與冷凍甜點的消費也隨之增加。

“People are not aware of this issue,” said Pengfei Liu, a University of Rhode Island environmental economist who co-wrote the study. “They just take more liquid but do not realize there may be more added sugar content in it.”

「人們並沒有意識到這件事，」（美國）羅德島大學環境經濟學家、該研究共同撰稿人劉鵬飛說。「他們就只是喝更多流質，卻沒有意識到裡面可能添加更多含糖量。」

新聞辭典

ramp up：片語，（公司）擴大，增加，增多（業務等），加快（速度），增加（威力）。例句：The Trump Administration ramped up its pressure on Chinese tech firms by expanding restrictions imposed on certain companies to also cover their subsidiaries.（川普政府透過把對某些公司的限制擴及其子公司，擴大對中國科技公司施壓。）

sweet tooth：名詞，嗜吃甜食。例句：If you have a sweet tooth, you will love her homemade chocolate cookies.（你如果是螞蟻人，一定會愛吃她做的手工巧克力餅乾。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法