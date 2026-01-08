為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    國際

    中英對照讀新聞》S.Africa’s top court rules men can take wives’ surnames南非最高法院裁定男性可隨妻姓

    2026/01/08 05:30
    南非最高法院裁定，男性理應有權隨妻姓。圖為南非總統拉瑪佛沙。（路透檔案照）

    南非最高法院裁定，男性理應有權隨妻姓。圖為南非總統拉瑪佛沙。（路透檔案照）

    ◎孫宇青

    South Africa’s top court ruled that men should be able to take their wives’ surnames and a law that prevented this amounted to unfair gender discrimination.

    南非最高法院裁定，男性理應有權隨妻姓，禁止男性隨妻姓的法律構成不公平的性別歧視。

    The Constitutional Court said the legal ban served no legitimate government purpose and was suspended, paving the way for parliament to enact amendments to the legislation.

    憲法法院表示，這項法律禁令在施政上不合法，因此被暫停執行，為國會頒布修正案鋪平道路。

    While men were deprived of the ability to take their wives’ surnames, the discrimination was "far more insidious" for women, the ruling said.

    裁決指出，雖是男性被剝奪隨妻姓的權利，但這對女性而言是「更加隱蔽」的歧視。

    It "reinforces patriarchal gender norms, which prescribe how women may express their identity, and it makes this expression relational to their husband, as a governmental and cultural default," it said.（AFP）

    裁決指出，這「強化父權制度的性別規範，規定女性如何表達自身身份，並使這種表達與她們的丈夫有關，成為政府和文化上的默認行為」。（法新社）

    新聞辭典

    insidious：形容詞，陰險的：潛伏的。例句：Lung cancer is an insidious disease that has few symptoms.（肺癌是一種症狀很少的潛伏性疾病。）

    prescribe：動詞，（醫生）開（藥）；規定、指定。例句：Penalties for speeding are prescribed by law.（法律上規定了超速的處罰措施。）

