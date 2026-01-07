中英對照讀新聞》Uzbekistan sets up tax-free zone for AI to attract foreign investors烏茲別克為人工智慧設立免稅區 吸引外國投資人

AI示意圖。（路透）

Uzbekistan has set up a tax-free zone for artificial intelligence and data centre projects in its western region of Karakalpakstan, the government said on Friday.

烏茲別克已在其西部地區卡拉卡帕克自治共和國，為人工智慧與資料中心專案設立免稅區，該國政府週五說。

Foreign companies willing to invest $100 million or more will receive a full exemption from taxes and duties until 2040, it said in a statement. The government will build the required infrastructure, and supply electricity at a discounted rate.

願意投資至少1億美元的外國企業，將獲得全面豁免稅賦和關稅，直到2040年為止，政府在一份聲明中說。政府將興建所需基礎設施，並以折扣費率供應電力。

Uzbekistan is pitching itself to the outside world as a haven for investment via a program of economic reform, even as politics in the nation of 38 million people remain tightly controlled.

烏茲別克正透過經濟改革計畫，向外界展現其為投資天堂，儘管在這個有3800萬人口的國家，政治仍受到嚴密控制。

The government did not say when it would begin building the infrastructure for the tax-free zone, or name any companies intending to participate.

該國政府沒說何時會著手興建免稅區的基礎設施，也未指明任何有意參與的公司。

