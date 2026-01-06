中英對照讀新聞》Nvidia sounds out TSMC on new H200 chip order as China demand jumps, sources say 消息來源說，中國需求跳增，輝達就H200晶片新訂單洽詢台積電

傳出輝達洽商台積電，擴大H200晶片生產，以滿足中國企業的強勁需求。（路透）

◎魏國金

Nvidia is scrambling to meet strong demand for its H200 artificial intelligence chips from Chinese technology companies and has approached contract manufacturer Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co to ramp up production, sources said.

消息來源說，輝達正努力滿足中國科技公司對其H200人工智慧晶片的強勁需求，已與代工商台積電接洽，以增加生產。

Chinese technology companies have placed orders for more than 2 million H200 chips for 2026, while Nvidia currently holds just 700,000 units in stock, two of the people said.

兩名知情者說，中國科技公司已下單採購逾200萬顆H200晶片，在2026年交付，而輝達目前只有70萬顆庫存。

The exact additional volume Nvidia intends to order from TSMC remains unclear, they said. A third source said Nvidia has asked TSMC to begin production of the additional chips, and work is expected to start in the second quarter of 2026.

他們說，輝達希望向台積電追加下單的精確數量還不清楚。第三名消息來源說，輝達已要求台積電開始生產額外晶片，相關作業預定2026年第2季展開。

The move could intensify risks for Nvidia, as Beijing has yet to greenlight any shipments of H200 chips.

此舉恐加劇輝達的風險，因為北京尚未放行任何H200晶片出貨。

新聞辭典

sound out：徵詢、探問。例句：We’d better sound out the employees before we implement the new policy.（在實施新政策前，我們最好先徵詢員工意見）。

ramp up：擴大、增加。例句：The company announced plans to ramp up production to 10,000 units per month.（公司宣布擴大產能計畫，每月生產1萬件產品）。

