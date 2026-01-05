中英對照讀新聞》A symphony of woofs: This is what happens when 2,397 golden retrievers gather in an Argentina park 汪汪交響曲：當2397隻黃金獵犬聚集在阿根廷的一座公園時，就會發生這種景象

2397隻黃金獵犬12月8日齊聚在阿根廷首都布宜諾斯艾利斯廣闊的巴勒摩森林公園，打破有史以來最多黃金獵犬聚集的非官方紀錄。（路透）

◎盧永山

A passerby could hear the cacophony from miles away in the Argentine capital, the unmistakable sound of 2,397 dogs barking — and breaking the unofficial world record for the largest-ever gathering of golden retrievers.

在阿根廷首都，路人從幾英里外都能聽到喧鬧聲，無庸置疑，那是2397隻狗狗的吠叫聲，打破有史以來最多黃金獵犬聚集的非官方紀錄。

Excitement pulsed through Bosques de Palermo, a sprawling park in Buenos Aires, as golden retriever-owners from all over Argentina transformed the park’s grassy expanse into a sea of bright yellow fur.

布宜諾斯艾利斯廣闊的巴勒摩森林公園洋溢著興奮之情，因為來自阿根廷各地的黃金獵犬主人，將公園的草坪變成一片亮黃毛髮海洋。

Dog owners of all ages, their clothes covered in dog hair and stained with slobber, plopped down on picnic blankets with their beloved goldens to take in the surreal sight of so many other, exceptionally similar-looking ones. Children squealed with delight and giddily petted every dog that pranced about.

年齡不一的狗主人，衣服上沾滿狗狗的毛和口水，他們帶著心愛的黃金獵犬，一屁股坐在野餐墊上，欣賞著眼前這個奇特的景象：這麼多長得極為相像的狗狗。孩子們興奮地尖叫，興高采烈地撫摸著每一隻活蹦亂跳的狗狗。

Families posed for pet selfies under the blazing Southern Hemisphere’s summer sun.

在南半球熾熱的夏日陽光下，每家人都與寵物自拍。

新聞辭典

unmistakable：形容詞，無庸置疑的、清楚的、明顯的。例句：There was an unmistakable smell of incense in the air.（空氣中有明顯的薰香味道。）

blazing：形容詞，耀眼的、炙熱的、激烈的。例句：They used to have some blazing rows over money.（他們過去經常為了錢而激烈爭吵。）

