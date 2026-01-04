為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁 > 國際

    中英對照讀新聞》New Rome metro stations showcase ancient treasures after years of delays新羅馬車站在數年延期後展示古代珍寶

    2026/01/04 05:30
    羅馬競技場及梅特羅尼亞門車站蘊藏的歷史古物、遺跡自成觀光賣點。（路透）

    羅馬競技場及梅特羅尼亞門車站蘊藏的歷史古物、遺跡自成觀光賣點。（路透）

    ◎林家宇

    After years of delays and spiralling costs, Rome inaugurated two new metro stations on Tuesday, including one by the Colosseum, showcasing archaeological discoveries that might become tourist attractions in their own right.

    歷經數年延期及經費暴增，羅馬啟用包括其中一座位於競技場的兩座新地鐵站，站內所展示的考古發現憑藉自身魅力或能吸引觀光人潮。

    The driverless Metro C line now stretches from the Italian capital’s eastern suburbs to Porta Metronia and the Colosseum, extending its reach into the historic city centre.

    自動駕駛的地鐵C線如今從義大利首都東部郊區延伸至梅特羅尼亞門和競技場，使路線擴展至深入這座歷史之城的中心地點。

    At Porta Metronia, drilling rigs uncovered a military barracks dating back 2,000 years, as well as a residential house, complete with frescoed rooms and mosaics, which are preserved in a museum within the station.

    在梅特羅尼亞門，鑽探平台挖掘出可追溯至2000年前的一座軍營，以及包含濕壁畫房間和馬賽克的住宅，這些古物保存於車站內的一座博物館。

    During the Colosseum excavations, workers discovered 28 ancient wells and hundreds of everyday artefacts, including hairpins, phallic-shaped oil lamps, irrigation pipes, knives, and statues, many of which are on show.

    在競技場的挖掘工程中，工人發現了28座古井和數百件日常器物，包括髮簪、生殖器形狀油燈、灌溉管道、刀械和雕像等，當中已有許多公開展出。

    新聞辭典

    spiral：動詞，劇增。例句：The conflict caused the spiralling of oil prices.（這場衝突導致油價飆升。）

    excavation：名詞，挖掘。例句：The excavation of ancient Athenian remains drew public attention.（這起古雅典遺址的挖掘工作引發大眾關注。）

