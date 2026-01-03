中英對照讀新聞》Rare earth magnet makers relish a moment in the sun稀土磁鐵製造商正享受難得的風光時刻

中國江西稀土集團的商標。江西是中國稀土重要產地，西方國家為擺脫對中國的依賴，正積極打造本土稀土供應鏈。（法新社檔案照）

◎國際新聞中心

Rare earth magnet makers are having a moment as Western nations scramble to build domestic “mine-to-magnet” supply chains and reduce their dependence on China.

隨著西方國家積極打造本土「從礦場到磁鐵」的供應鏈，以降低對中國的依賴，稀土磁鐵製造商正迎來關鍵的發展契機。

A turbulent year of supply restrictions and tariff threats has thrust the strategic importance of magnet manufacturers firmly into the spotlight, with rare earths surging toward the top of the agenda amid the U.S. and China’s ongoing geopolitical rivalry.

在供應受限與關稅威脅的動盪一年中，磁鐵製造商的戰略地位被推上檯面；在美中持續的地緣政治角力中，稀土更迅速躍升為政策議程的優先要項。

Rare-earth magnets are essential for EVs, wind turbines, smartphones, medical devices, AI, and precision weapons

稀土磁鐵對電動車、風力渦輪機、智慧型手機、醫療設備、人工智慧和精密武器至關重要。

In this context, the U.S., EU, Australia, and others are taking strategic steps—such as investing in factories, building new plants, and expanding processing capacity—to break China’s mineral dominance.

在此背景下，美國、歐盟、澳洲等國正採取戰略措施——包括投資工廠、新建廠房和擴大加工產能——以打破中國對關鍵礦產的主導地位。

新聞辭典

a moment in the sun：字面意義是「在陽光下的片刻」，引申為受到矚目、風光一時、獲得成功。例句：The young actor is enjoying his moment in the sun after winning the award.（ 這位年輕演員在得獎後正享受難得的風光時刻。）

thrust into the spotlight：被推上聚光燈下（意指突然受到高度關注、成為媒體焦點）。例句：The supply shock thrust the industry into the spotlight.（供應鏈震撼讓該產業成為媒體焦點。）

