    國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Putting the boot in: Colombian women farmers embrace football乘勝追擊：哥倫比亞女性農夫擁抱足球

    2026/01/01 05:30
    哥倫比亞中部赫內薩諾的女農夫，穿上傳統服務大踢足球。（法新社檔案照）

    哥倫比亞中部赫內薩諾的女農夫，穿上傳統服務大踢足球。（法新社檔案照）

    ◎孫宇青

    On a soccer field in Jenesano in central Colombia, the "Smelly Ones" face off against the "Fillies" in a football extravaganza celebrating women farmers.

    在哥倫比亞中部赫內薩諾的足球場上，「臭丫頭隊」與「小妞」隊展開對決，上演一場歌頌女性農夫的足球盛宴。

    Every year in August, women in this region of small-scale dairy and vegetable producers come down from the pastures and plots in their traditional garb of layered skirts, rubber boots, ponchos and hats to show off their footwork.

    每年8月，在這個以小型乳製品和蔬菜種植為主的地區，婦女都會穿著傳統的多層裙子、橡膠靴、披風和帽子，從牧場和田地走出來，展示她們的腳法。

    The Bota, Ruana y Sombrero ("Boot, Poncho and Hat") tournament was initially founded as an outlet for Jenesano’s men 12 years ago.

    「靴子、披風和帽子」（Bota, Ruana y Sombrero）錦標賽最初是12年前為赫內薩諾的男性舉辦。

    But such was the demand from their wives, sisters and cousins that a women’s tournament debuted the following year.

    但由於他們的妻子、姊妹和表姊妹們的需求，次年就開辦女子錦標賽。

    The teams’ names － the Smelly Ones, the Fillies, the Ticks, the Beans － are a riff on country living.

    參賽球隊的名稱——臭丫頭隊、小妞隊、壁蝨隊、豆子隊——都充滿鄉村生活的韻味。

    新聞辭典

    put the boot in：慣用片語，（對方倒地後）繼續踢打。例句：After Jack was laid off, his wife put the boot in by divorcing him.（傑克被開除後，妻子又跟他離婚，真是雪上加霜。）

    extravaganza：名詞，盛宴。例句：We had a spectacular musical extravaganza.（我們辦了一場精采絕倫的音樂盛會。）

