中英對照讀新聞》Prince Harry Reunites With King Charles for First Time in Over a Year 哈利王子與英王查爾斯重聚 1年多來頭一遭

2025年9月10日，英國哈利王子的座車抵達其父英王查爾斯三世在倫敦的官邸克拉倫斯宮。（路透）

◎張沛元

Prince Harry met with his father, King Charles III, in London on Wednesday, in what appeared to be the first step toward healing a rift that has sundered the British royal family since the prince and his American-born wife, Meghan, withdrew from royal duties and moved to the United States in 2020.

（英國）哈利王子週三在倫敦與其父英王查爾斯三世會面，這似乎是邁向修補裂痕的第一步，此裂痕自哈利及其在美國出生的妻子梅根，2020年退出王室職務並移居美國以來，一直撕裂英國王室。

A car carrying Harry, 40, was seen entering Clarence House, the king’s London residence, at 5:20 p.m. on a rainswept afternoon.

1輛載著40歲哈利的車輛，在下著傾盆大雨的午後5時20分，被看到駛入英王的倫敦宅邸克拉倫斯宮。

A palace official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said father and son had shared a private tea at Clarence House.

1名不願曝光的王室官員說，父子倆在克拉倫斯宮私下一起喝茶。

The BBC reported that the session had lasted 55 minutes, somewhat longer than the 30 minutes that Harry spent with Charles in February 2024.

英國廣播公司報導說，這場會面歷時55分鐘，比哈利在2024年2月與查爾斯共度的30分鐘稍微長一點。

新聞辭典

rift：名詞，裂縫，裂口；（人際關係的）分歧，不和。例句：Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy denied Russian reports of a rift between the U.S. and Ukraine.（烏克蘭總統澤倫斯基否認俄羅斯報導，指美國與烏克蘭關係破裂。）

withdraw：不及物動詞（+from），撤退；離開；退出。例句：He withdrew from the competition at the last minute.（他在最後一刻退出比賽。）

