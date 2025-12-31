中英對照讀新聞》Most non-EU visitors will pay 45% more to visit Louvre大多數非歐盟遊客參觀羅浮宮將多付45％門票費

羅浮宮外排隊等待入場的遊客。（法新社）

◎管淑平

Paris’s Louvre museum said Thursday it would raise ticket prices for most non-EU visitors, meaning US, British and Chinese tourists among others will have to pay €32 to get in.

巴黎的羅浮宮週四說，將調漲大多數非歐盟遊客的門票價格，也就是說，美國、英國和中國等其他地區的遊客，未來得支付32歐元才能入場。

The museum told AFP the 45-percent price hike aims to boost annual revenues by up to 20 million euros to fund structural improvements at the world’s most-visited art museum.

該博物館向法新社說，45％的漲幅旨在提高年收入，最多可增加2000萬歐元，為改善這座全世界參觀人數最多的博物館館舍結構提供資金。

From January 14, 2026, visitors from outside the European Union, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway will have to pay 32 euros — an extra 10 euros — the museum and staff unions said after the measure was approved at a museum board meeting.

從2026年1月14日開始，來自歐盟、冰島、列支敦斯登和挪威以外地區的遊客，都需支付32歐元—比現行票價多10歐元—羅浮宮館方和工會在博物館董事會通過此案後表示。

A 2024 report published by the Louvre showed it received 8.7 million visitors that year, of which 69 percent were foreigners.

羅浮宮2024年布表的報告顯示，該年度共有870萬名訪客，其中69％為外國人。

新聞辭典

raise：動詞，提高、增加。例句：The company plans to raise salaries for new employees.（這家公司計畫為新進員工加薪。）

approve：動詞，核准、通過。例句：The board approved the new policy yesterday.（董事會昨天通過這項新政策。）

