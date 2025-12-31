為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Most non-EU visitors will pay 45% more to visit Louvre大多數非歐盟遊客參觀羅浮宮將多付45％門票費

    2025/12/31 05:30
    羅浮宮外排隊等待入場的遊客。（法新社）

    羅浮宮外排隊等待入場的遊客。（法新社）

    ◎管淑平

    Paris’s Louvre museum said Thursday it would raise ticket prices for most non-EU visitors, meaning US, British and Chinese tourists among others will have to pay €32 to get in.

    巴黎的羅浮宮週四說，將調漲大多數非歐盟遊客的門票價格，也就是說，美國、英國和中國等其他地區的遊客，未來得支付32歐元才能入場。

    The museum told AFP the 45-percent price hike aims to boost annual revenues by up to 20 million euros to fund structural improvements at the world’s most-visited art museum.

    該博物館向法新社說，45％的漲幅旨在提高年收入，最多可增加2000萬歐元，為改善這座全世界參觀人數最多的博物館館舍結構提供資金。

    From January 14, 2026, visitors from outside the European Union, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway will have to pay 32 euros — an extra 10 euros — the museum and staff unions said after the measure was approved at a museum board meeting.

    從2026年1月14日開始，來自歐盟、冰島、列支敦斯登和挪威以外地區的遊客，都需支付32歐元—比現行票價多10歐元—羅浮宮館方和工會在博物館董事會通過此案後表示。

    A 2024 report published by the Louvre showed it received 8.7 million visitors that year, of which 69 percent were foreigners.

    羅浮宮2024年布表的報告顯示，該年度共有870萬名訪客，其中69％為外國人。

    新聞辭典

    raise：動詞，提高、增加。例句：The company plans to raise salaries for new employees.（這家公司計畫為新進員工加薪。）

    approve：動詞，核准、通過。例句：The board approved the new policy yesterday.（董事會昨天通過這項新政策。）

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    國際今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應
    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播