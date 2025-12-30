中英對照讀新聞》US bars imports of new models of DJI, all other foreign drones美國禁止新型大疆創新與其他所有外國無人機進口

中國大疆創新無人機。（路透）

◎魏國金

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Monday it is barring imports of all new models of foreign-made drones and critical components including from China’s DJI and Autel, saying they pose unacceptable risks to U.S. national security.

美國聯邦通訊委員會（FCC）週一表示，正禁止進口包括中國大疆創新、道通智能等所有外國公司製造的新型無人機與關鍵零組件，指稱它們對美國國家安全構成無法接受的風險。

The addition to the FCC’s "Covered List" means that DJI, Autel and other foreign drone companies will not be able to obtain the necessary FCC approval to sell new models of drones or critical components in the U.S.

增列入FCC的「受管制清單」意謂大疆創新、道通智能與其他外國無人機公司，將無法取得在美國銷售新型無人機或關鍵零組件所需的FCC許可。

In December 2024 Congress had ordered DJI and Autel added to the list within one year unless a security review deemed it appropriate to continue sales.

2024年12月美國國會下令，除非安全審查認為繼續銷售是適當的，否則1年內須將大疆創新與道通智能增列入該清單。

The move is a significant escalation in Washington’s battles to crack down on Chinese-made drones in recent years. In September, the Commerce Department said it plans to issue rules to restrict Chinese drone imports.

此舉是近年華府打擊中國製無人機行動的重大升級。9月間，美國商務部表示，計畫推出法規，限制中國無人機進口。

新聞辭典

escalation：升級、擴大。例句：There was a gradual escalation of hostilities.（敵對行動逐漸升級。）

crack down on：嚴厲打擊、鎮壓。例句：Since the police cracked down on speeding, there have been fewer problems.（自從警察嚴格取締超速行駛，事故就減少了。）

