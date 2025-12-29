中英對照讀新聞》Decades-old palm trees in Rio de Janeiro flower for the first — and only — time 里約熱內盧數十歲的棕櫚樹第一次，也是唯一一次開花

巴西里約熱內盧弗朗明哥公園的貝葉棕櫚樹12月2日第一次、也是唯一一次開花。（美聯社）

◎盧永山

Towering talipot palms in a Rio de Janeiro park are flowering for the first and only time in their lives, decades after famed Brazilian landscape architect Roberto Burle Marx introduced them in the 1960s.

在巴西著名景觀設計師羅伯托．布雷．馬克思，於1960年代將高聳的貝葉棕櫚樹引進里約熱內盧的1座公園後，這些棕櫚樹迎來它們一生中第一次、也是唯一一次開花。

Towards the end of its life — which can span between 40 and 80 years — the palm tree sends up a central plume crowded with millions of small, creamy-white blossoms that rise high above its fan-shaped leaves.

棕櫚樹的壽命可達40至80年，在其生命末期，會長出一根中央花序，上面密佈數百萬朵乳白色的小花，高高地聳立在扇形葉子之上。

The rare phenomenon that ties past to present has sparked the curiosity of passersby in Flamengo Park who stop, crane their necks to admire them and take photos.

這種將過去與現在連結起來的罕見現象，引起行經弗朗明哥公園的路人的好奇心，他們駐足觀看，引頸欣賞，並拍照留念。

Vinicius Vanni, a 42-year-old civil engineer, was even hoping to collect seedlings and plant them.

42歲的土木工程師維尼修斯．瓦尼，甚至希望收集一些幼苗並種植。

新聞辭典

blossom：名詞，花、生長期；動詞，開花、發展成。例句：John and Mary’s friendship blossomed into love.（約翰和瑪莉的友誼發展成愛情。）

crane：動詞，伸長（脖子）、用起重機吊起；名詞，起重機、吊車。例句：The crane lifted the container off the ship.（起重機吊起船上的貨櫃。）

