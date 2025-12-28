中英對照讀新聞》Oscars telecast to move off broadcast TV to YouTube in 2029告別廣播電視 2029年奧斯卡轉投YouTube

奧斯卡頒獎典禮將在2029年改於YouTube全球直播。（法新社）

◎林家宇

The annual Academy Awards telecast will move from the ABC broadcast network to stream live on YouTube around the world starting in 2029, organizers said on Wednesday.

美國影藝學院宣布，2029年起，年度影藝學院獎（奧斯卡）電視轉播將從美國廣播公司（ABC）轉往YouTube進行全球串流直播。

請繼續往下閱讀...

Walt Disney-owned ABC has televised the Oscars, the film industry’s highest honors, every year since 1976. Ratings for the show, along with all Hollywood awards shows, have declined as audiences moved to streaming platforms.

隸屬華特迪士尼的ABC自1976年以來每年轉播電影產業最高榮譽盛事奧斯卡。由於觀眾轉向串流平台，使得奧斯卡在內的所有好萊塢頒獎典禮收視率下降。

The 2025 Oscars in March brought in 19.7 million U.S. viewers, a five-year high but far below the show’s biggest audience of 57 million in 1998.

3月舉行的2025奧斯卡吸引了1970萬美國人收看，創下5年來最高數字，但仍遠不及1998年創下的5700萬最高收視人口。

YouTube will provide closed captioning and audio tracks in multiple languages to make the show accessible to a global audience, according to a statement from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and YouTube. The agreement will start with the 2029 Oscars ceremony and run through 2033.

據美國影藝學院與YouTube聲明，未來的奧斯卡轉播將為全球觀眾提供多語種的隱藏式字幕和音軌。雙方的合作協議將從2029年典禮開始至2033年。

新聞辭典

decline：動詞，下降、衰退。例句：The prime minister’s scandal makes his party’s approval rating decline.（總理的醜聞使得他的政黨支持度下滑。）

accessible：形容詞，可達到的、可使用的。例句：These confidential documents are not accessible to junior staff.（基層員工無法取得這些機密文件。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法