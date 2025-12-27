中英對照讀新聞》Thousands flock to Bethlehem to revive Christmas spirit after 2 years of war in Gaza數千人湧入伯利恆，期盼在加薩戰火兩年後重燃耶誕氣氛

空拍照片顯示，2025年12月24日平安夜慶典期間，童子軍在伯利恆馬槽廣場列隊行進。（法新社）

Thousands of people flocked to Bethlehem’s Manger Square on Christmas Eve as crowds of families and music and decorations heralded a much-needed boost of Christmas spirit after two years of war-tinged somber celebrations.

平安夜當晚，數千人湧入伯利恆的馬槽廣場，在經歷兩年受戰火影響而低迷的耶誕慶典後，成群的家庭、音樂與節慶裝飾宣告急需的耶誕精神的到來。

The giant Christmas tree that was absent during the Israel-Hamas war returned on Wednesday, overlooking a parade of hundreds of smartly dressed scouts playing well-known Christmas songs on bagpipes.

在以哈戰爭期間消失的巨型耶誕樹，本週三再度矗立廣場，見證數百名身著整齊制服的童軍列隊遊行，以風笛演奏耳熟能詳的耶誕歌曲。

The city where Christians believe Jesus was born cancelled Christmas celebrations for the past two years during the war in Gaza, holding muted celebrations with few decorations or lights or festive events.

這座基督徒相信是耶穌誕生的城市，過去兩年因加薩戰事取消耶誕慶典，只舉辦低調儀式，幾乎沒有裝飾、燈飾或任何節慶活動。

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the top Catholic leader in the Holy Land, kicked off Christmas celebrations during the traditional procession from Jerusalem to Bethlehem, calling for “a Christmas full of light.”

聖地最高階天主教領袖皮耶巴蒂斯塔．皮扎巴拉樞機主教，在從耶路撒冷前往伯利恆的傳統遊行中，正式揭開耶誕慶典序幕，並呼籲「讓這個耶誕節充滿光明」。

新聞辭典

smartly dressed：指穿著打扮時尚得體、整潔俐落。例句：The guests were all smartly dressed for the wedding.（賓客們都盛裝出席婚禮。）

muted celebrations：指低調、壓抑或缺乏熱鬧氣氛的慶祝活動。例句：Due to the ongoing economic crisis, New Year’s Eve parties across the country were muted celebrations.（由於持續的經濟危機，全國各地的跨年派對都成了低調的慶祝。）

