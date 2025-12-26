中英對照讀新聞》Anti foreigner sentiments are on the rise as Japan faces a population crisis 面臨人口危機的日本 排外情緒逐漸高漲

2025年9月15日，日本民粹小黨「參政黨」黨魁神谷宗幣在東京附近的橫濱的1場競選活動上發表演說。（美聯社）

◎ 張沛元

Outside a train station near Tokyo, hundreds of people cheer as Sohei Kamiya, head of the nationalist party Sanseito, criticizes Japan’s rapidly growing foreign population.

在東京附近的一座火車站外，民族主義政黨「參政黨」黨魁神谷宗幣批評日本的外國人口數量激增時，成百上千人歡呼叫好。

As opponents accuse him of racism, Kamiya shouts back, saying he is only talking common sense.

當反對人士指控他種族歧視時，神谷回嗆，他所言不過是常識。

Sanseito, while still a minor party, made big gains in July’s parliamentary election, and Kamiya’s “Japanese First” platform of anti-globalism, anti-immigration and anti-liberalism is gaining broader traction.

參政黨雖然只是個小黨，但卻在今年七月的國會選舉中大有斬獲；神谷的反全球化、反移民以及反自由主義的「日本優先」政綱，正廣獲支持。

Anti-immigrant policies, which allow populists to vent their dissatisfaction on easy targets, are appealing to more Japanese as they struggle with dwindling salaries, rising prices and bleak future outlooks.

值此日本人受工資縮減、物價上漲以及未來前景黯淡所苦之際，允許民粹主義者對「軟柿子」宣洩不滿的反移民政策，對更多人具有吸引力。

