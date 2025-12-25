中英對照讀新聞》Turkey transport minister gets speeding fine over social media post 土耳其交通部長在社群媒體張貼超速影片而被開罰單

土耳其交長烏拉爾奧盧被發現開車超速，遭到開罰。（路透檔案照）

◎孫宇青

Turkey’s transport minister has been slapped with a speeding fine after posting a video of himself racing down a highway with the hashtag #TurkeyAccelerates.

土耳其交通部長因發布一段自己在高速公路上飛馳的影片，還搭配#TurkeyAccelerates（土耳其加速）的標籤，而被以超速開處罰單。

Abdulkadir Uraloglu posted a video of himself on X driving along a highway near the capital Ankara listening to folk songs and clips of speeches by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

阿卜杜勒卡迪爾．烏拉爾奧盧在Ｘ平台發布一段自己在首都安卡拉附近高速公路上行駛的影片，影片中他一邊聽著民謠，一邊觀看總統雷塞普．塔伊普．艾多安的演講片段。

In several separate shots that inadvertently show the speedometer, he can be seen clocking up speeds of between 190 and 225 kilometres per hour. The speed limit on that highway in Turkey is 140 kph.

在幾個無意中顯示時速表的片段中，他的車速達到每小時190至225公里。該條高速公路的限速為每小時140公里。

Several hours later, he reposted the footage, admitting he had been fined for breaking the speed limit.

數小時後，他重新發布這段影片，承認自己因超速而被罰款。

新聞辭典

inadvertently：副詞，無意地。例句：Jason inadvertently forgot about the appointment.（傑森無意中忘記這次約會。）

clock up：動詞，達到...數值。例句：This scooter has clocked up 300,000 kilometers.（這輛摩托車已行駛30萬公里。）

