    國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Forgotten Picasso portrait of Dora Maar sells for 32 million euros被遺忘的畢卡索朵拉瑪爾肖像以3200萬歐元賣出

    2025/12/24 05:30
    畢卡索作品《戴花帽的女子半身像》。（路透）

    ◎管淑平

    A previously unknown portrait by Pablo Picasso of French artist Dora Maar － the painter’s best-known muse － sold for 32 million euros in Paris on Friday, auction house Drouot told AFP.

    一幅先前不為人知、由西班牙畫家巴勃羅．畢卡索所畫法國藝術家朵拉・瑪爾的肖像畫，週五在巴黎以3200萬歐元成交，德魯奧拍賣公司告訴法新社。瑪爾是畢卡索最有名的靈感女神。

    Entitled "Bust of a Woman With a Flowery Hat", the oil portrait of photographer, painter and poet Maar is a riot of colours and thick, black lines.

    名為《戴花帽的女子半身像》，這幅油畫以奔放的色彩與粗重的黑線條，呈現身兼攝影師、畫家和詩人的瑪爾肖像。

    It was "sold to a foreign buyer present in the room", the auction house said.

    這幅畫「由一名出席拍賣會的外國買家買下」，該拍賣公司說。

    The sale far outstripped the reserve price of eight million euros. Picasso sales are used as a leading indicator for the art market as a whole, which has slumped in recent years.

    這次成交價遠超出底價800萬歐元。畢卡索作品的銷售行情，被用來當作觀察整體藝術市場的領先指標，而近年藝術市場已見衰退。

    新聞辭典

    muse：名詞，謬思，指創作靈感來源。例句：She became the artist’s muse.（她成為那位藝術家的靈感來源。）

    outstrip：動詞，超越，超過。例句：The company’s profits outstripped expectations.（該公司的獲利超出預期。）

