中英對照讀新聞》How China built its ‘Manhattan Project’ to rival the West in AI chips 中國如何打造其「曼哈頓計畫」，在人工智慧晶片上對抗西方

據傳中國透過逆向工程，打造艾司摩爾EUV原型機。（路透資料照）

In a high-security Shenzhen laboratory, Chinese scientists have built what Washington has spent years trying to prevent: a prototype of a machine capable of producing the cutting-edge semiconductor chips that power artificial intelligence, smartphones and weapons central to Western military dominance, Reuters has learned.

路透獲悉，在一個高度戒備的深圳實驗室，中國科學家已打造出華府多年來試圖阻止的東西：一個能夠製造尖端半導體晶片的原型機；尖端半導體驅動人工智慧、智慧型手機，以及對西方軍事主導地位至關重要的武器。

It was built by a team of former engineers from Dutch semiconductor giant ASML who reverse-engineered the company’s extreme ultraviolet lithography machines or EUVs, according to two people with knowledge of the project.

兩名知情人士透露，它是一個由荷蘭半導體巨頭艾司摩爾前工程師團隊打造的，他們對該公司的極紫外光機，或EUV進行逆向工程。

EUV machines use beams of extreme ultraviolet light to etch circuits thousands of times thinner than a human hair onto silicon wafers, currently a capability monopolized by the West.

EUV使用極紫外光束在矽晶圓上蝕刻出比頭髮細數千倍的電路，該技術目前被西方壟斷。

The people described it as China’s version of the Manhattan Project, the U.S. wartime effort to develop the atomic bomb.

他們形容這是中國版的曼哈頓計畫，亦即美國在二戰時期研發原子彈的努力。

新聞辭典

undergo：經歷、接受。例句：She underwent an operation on a tumour in her left lung last year.（去年她做了一次左肺腫瘤切除手術。）

monopolize：壟斷、獨佔。例句：She completely monopolized the conversation at lunch.（午餐時她滔滔不絕，別人根本難以插嘴。）

