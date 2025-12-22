中英對照讀新聞》A rare copy of ‘Superman No. 1’ from 1939 sells for more than $9 million 1本1939年出版的罕見版《超人》第1期，以超過900萬美元的價格售出

1本1939年出版的罕見版《超人》第1期，以超過900萬美元的價格售出。（美聯社）

◎盧永山

A copy of the first Superman issue, unearthed by three brothers cleaning out their late mother’s attic, netted $9.12 million this month at a Texas auction house which says it is the most expensive comic book ever sold.

3兄弟在清理已故母親的閣樓時，發現1本《超人》漫畫的第1期，本月在德州的1家拍賣行以912萬美元的價格成交。該拍賣行表示，這是有史以來售出的最貴漫畫書。

The brothers discovered the comic book in a cardboard box beneath layers of brittle newspapers, dust and cobwebs in their deceased mother’s San Francisco home last year, alongside a handful of other rare comics that she and her sibling had collected on the cusp of World War II.

去年，3兄弟在已故母親位於舊金山的家中，在1個紙箱裡發現這本漫畫書，紙箱被一層層脆化的舊報紙、灰塵與蜘蛛網覆蓋，同時發現的還有她與她的手足，在二次世界大戰前夕收集的一些罕見漫畫。

She had told her children she had a valuable comic book collection hidden away, but they had never seen it until they put her house up for sale and decided to comb through her belongings for heirlooms, said Lon Allen, vice president of comics at Heritage Auctions.

海瑞得拍賣行漫畫部副總裁朗．艾倫表示，這位母親曾告訴孩子們，自己藏著1本珍貴的漫畫書，但直到他們準備出售她的房子，整理遺物尋找傳家寶時，才發現這本漫畫書。

新聞辭典

brittle：形容詞，易碎的、易生氣的、不友好的。例句：As you get older, your bones become increasingly brittle.（隨著年齡增長，人的骨頭變得越來越脆。）

heirloom：名詞，祖傳遺物、傳家寶。例句：This ring is a family heirloom.（這枚戒指是傳家寶。）

