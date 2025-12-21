中英對照讀新聞》Architects of AI named Time’s ’Person of the Year’ AI設計師獲時代評選為「年度風雲人物」

輝達執行長黃仁勳等科技企業領袖獲選為時代雜誌2025年度人物。（路透）

Time magazine named the architects of artificial intelligence its "Person of the Year" on Thursday, citing their ability to deliver the age of thinking machines with transformative technology.

時代雜誌評選人工智慧設計師為「年度風雲人物」，表彰其利用變革性科技，開創思考機器時代的能力。

"Person of the Year is a powerful way to focus the world’s attention on the people that shape our lives. And this year, no one had a greater impact than the individuals who imagined, designed, and built AI," Time Editor-in-Chief Sam Jacobs wrote in a letter to readers.

時代總編輯山姆．雅各布在致讀者的一封信中寫道，「年度風雲人物是一種強而有力方式，把全球目光聚焦在形塑大眾生活之人身上。今年，這群構思、設計並建造AI的人士影響力無人可及。」

The 2025 "Person of the Year" issue features a cover story that explores how AI changed the world over the year in new and "sometimes frightening ways.” It includes interviews with Nvidia Chief Executive Jensen Huang, whose chips are powering the AI boom, and AI investors such as SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son.

本期年度風雲人物專題的封面故事，探討AI如何在過去一年以時而新穎，時而駭人的方式改變世界。其中包括對推動AI熱潮的晶片製造商輝達執行長黃仁勳，以及軟體銀行執行長孫正義等AI投資者的專訪。

新聞辭典

transformative：形容詞，變革性的、重大改變的：This transformative agreement is expected to be the most effective solution for global warming.（這項變革性的公約預料會是應對全球暖化最有效的方案。）

frightening：形容詞，駭人的、令人害怕的。例句：It’s frightening for him to think that he will be laid off at middle age.（中年遭裁員的想法令他不寒而慄。）

