中英對照讀新聞》New study casts doubt on Titan’s hidden ocean新研究質疑泰坦存在地下海洋

卡西尼探測器在2017年6月9日拍攝的泰坦衛星影像。（美聯社）

◎國際新聞中心

Saturn’s giant moon Titan may not have a vast underground ocean after all.

土星的巨大衛星泰坦或許完全沒有巨大的地下海洋。

請繼續往下閱讀...

Titan instead may hold deep layers of ice and slush more akin to Earth’s polar seas, with pockets of melted water where life could possibly survive and even thrive, scientists reported Wednesday.

科家家週三指出，泰坦內部反而可能存在類似地球極地海域的深層冰層與泥狀冰，其中還夾帶著局部融化的水體，生命或許能在這些環境中存活甚至繁衍。

The team led by researchers at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory challenged the decade-long assumption of a buried global ocean at Titan after taking a fresh look at observations made years ago by NASA’s Cassini spacecraft around Saturn.

由美國航太總署噴射推進實驗室領導的研究團隊，重新檢視多年前卡西尼號探測器在土星取得的觀測資料後，對泰坦存在全球性地下海洋這項長達十年的假設提出質疑。

They stress that no one has found any signs of life at Titan, the solar system’s second largest moon spanning 5,150 kilometers and brimming with lakes of liquid methane on its frosty surface.

研究人員強調，目前尚未在泰坦上發現任何生命跡象。泰坦是太陽系第二大衛星，直徑約5150公里，其冰冷表面遍布液態甲烷湖泊。

新聞辭典

slush：名詞，半融的雪或冰、雪泥。例句：After the snowstorm, the sidewalks were covered in wet slush that made walking slippery and messy.（暴風雪過後，人行道上覆蓋著濕漉漉的雪泥，讓人走路又滑又髒。)

brim with：片語，充滿、洋溢。例句：The market square brimmed with tourists and street performers during the festival.（節慶期間，市集廣場充滿了遊客與街頭藝人。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法