中英對照讀新聞》Dutch warning over ’annoying’ chatbots荷蘭針對「惱人的」聊天機器人發出警告

AI聊天機器人示意圖。（美聯社）

◎管淑平

Dutch authorities told companies and organisations on Thursday they should not rely solely on chatbots to communicate with consumers, describing their use as "one of the biggest annoyances" customers face.

荷蘭政府週四告訴企業和組織，他們不應該只仰賴聊天機器人與消費者溝通，並形容使用機器人的作法，是顧客所面臨「最惱人的事情之一」。

請繼續往下閱讀...

"Organisations that use chatbots in their services must always offer people the option to speak with a representative," said the Dutch Data Protection Authority (AP) in a statement.

「將聊天機器人用於其服務的企業組織，也必須提供民眾與真人代表對話的選項」，荷蘭資料保護局在一份聲明中說。

Firms must also ensure consumers are aware they are interacting with chatbots and that the machines do not provide evasive or incorrect answers, the AP said.

企業也必須確保消費者知道，他們是在與聊天機器人互動，而且這些機器人不會提供含糊閃避，或是不正確的回應，該局說。

The watchdog voiced concern about the growing use of AI-powered chatbots and warned that regulators would be looking into stricter rules.

該監管機關對人工智慧技術驅動的聊天機器人愈來愈被普遍使用感到憂心，並警告，主管機關將會考慮實施更嚴格的規範。

新聞辭典

annoying：形容詞，惱人的，惹人嫌的；名詞annoyance，惱人的事。例句：His loud music was really annoying.（他大聲播放的音樂真是惱人。）

evasive：形容詞，閃避的、刻意迴避的。例句：His response was evasive.（他的回應避重就輕。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法