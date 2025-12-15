中英對照讀新聞》Michigan veterinarian who refused to return ailing dog to homeless man to spend 10 days in jail 密西根州1名獸醫因拒絕將病犬歸還給街友 被判入獄10天

密西根州1名獸醫阿曼達．赫根雷德，因拒絕將生病的混種比特犬歸還給街友，被判入獄10天。（美聯社）

◎盧永山

A Michigan veterinarian was sentenced to 10 days in jail Monday for refusing to return a dog to a homeless man after finding the ailing pit bull mix tied to a truck.

密西根州1名獸醫週一被判入獄10天，因為她發現1隻綁在1輛卡車上的生病混種比特犬，卻拒絕將牠歸還給1名男街友。

Amanda Hergenreder’s lawyer asked for 120 hours of community service for the misdemeanor larceny conviction. But Grand Rapids Judge Angela Ross said jail was more appropriate for her, plus $1,000 in restitution.

阿曼達．赫根雷德的律師請求法官以竊盜這個輕罪，判處她120小時的社區服務。但大急流城法官安琪拉．羅斯認為，監禁更適合她，並需賠償1000美元。

A year ago, Hergenreder was in Grand Rapids for a professional conference when she saw the 16-year-old dog tied to a truck near a coffee shop. She said she took him to her clinic, two hours away, cleared up a severe urinary tract infection and removed a rotten tooth.

1年前，赫根雷德在大急流城參加1場專業會議時，看到這隻16歲的狗被綁在1家咖啡館附近的1輛卡車上。赫根雷德說，她把狗帶回2小時車程外的自家診所，治好牠嚴重的泌尿道感染，並拔掉1顆爛牙。

新聞辭典

restitution：名詞，歸還、賠償、復職。例句：He was ordered to make restitution to the company he had stolen money from.（他被勒令必須賠償他竊取錢財的公司。）

tract：名詞，大片土地、管道、傳單。例句：This house is surrounded by vast tracts of woodland.（這幢房子周圍是大片林地。）

