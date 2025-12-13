中英對照讀新聞》Prada to launch $930 ‘Made in India’ sandals after backlash普拉達在遭遇批評後，將推出售價930美元的「印度製造」涼鞋

一位工匠正在印度馬哈拉斯特拉邦的一處工坊內，製作受印度傳統科爾哈普里涼鞋啟發的普拉達限量版皮質涼鞋。（路透）

◎國際新聞中心

Prada will launch a limited-edition sandal collection in India, inspired by traditional Kolhapuri chappals, priced at around $930. The move follows backlash over cultural appropriation after the brand showcased similar designs at a Milan show six months ago, prompting criticism from Indian artisans and politicians.

普拉達即將在印度推出限量版涼鞋系列，設計靈感來自傳統的科爾哈普里涼鞋，定價約930美元。此舉是因應半年前品牌在米蘭時裝秀上展示類似設計後，引發文化挪用爭議，並遭到印度工匠與政治人物批評。

請繼續往下閱讀...

In response, Prada engaged with local artisan groups and has now signed agreements with two state-backed organizations—LIDCOM and LIDKAR—that promote India’s leather heritage.

為回應爭議，普拉達與當地工匠團體展開交流，並與兩個由政府支持、致力推廣印度皮革工藝文化的機構LIDCOM與LIDKA簽署合作協議。

The 2,000 pairs will be produced in Maharashtra and Karnataka and sold globally starting February 2026 in 40 Prada stores and online.

這2000雙涼鞋將在馬哈拉斯特拉邦與卡納塔卡邦生產，並自2026年2月起於全球40家普拉達門市及官方線上平台販售。

A three-year partnership, whose details are still being finalised, will be set up to train local artisans.

一項為期三年的合作計畫將設立來訓練當地工匠，但細節仍待敲定。

新聞辭典

cultural appropriation：文化挪用。例句：Wearing sacred Indigenous headdresses as fashion accessories is often criticized as cultural appropriation.（將神聖的原住民頭飾當作時尚配件佩戴，常被批評為文化挪用。）

limited-edition：形容詞，限量版的。例句：The artist released a limited-edition print to commemorate the gallery opening.（這位藝術家為紀念畫廊開幕，推出了一款限量版印刷作品。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法