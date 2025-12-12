中英對照讀新聞》He played a cop on TV. Now he’s training to become one 他曾在電視劇中扮演警察。如今他正受訓成為真警察

多次在電視影集中扮演警察的美國男星歐唐納，如今正在受訓準備成為一名真警察。圖為美國國家公園警察4日華府白宮橢圓形草坪的耶誕樹點燈儀式上交談。（法新社）

◎ 張沛元

When he first put on a police badge, Jerry O’Donnell did it for the cameras.

傑瑞．歐唐納第一次佩戴警徽時，是為了拍戲。

請繼續往下閱讀...

Over a 40-year career, he often played law enforcement officers in shows like “Dexter,” “Alias,” and “NYPD Blue,” among others.

他在40年的演藝生涯中，經常在像是《嗜血法醫》、《雙面葛蕾斯》，以及《霹靂警探》等影集中，扮演執法人員。

Now, the actor is training to become a real police officer.

而今，這名男星正受訓成為一名真正的警察。

At 65, O’Donnell is hitting the weights, doing push-ups, and running several miles a week alongside recruits decades younger than he is.

65歲的歐唐納每週都得與比他年輕幾十歲的招募來的新生，一起練舉重、做伏地挺身，以及跑步數英里。

“I was in the Army, and they asked me, ‘Did you fight for the North or the South?’” O’Donnell recalled his classmates saying, with a laugh. “People don’t bust your chops unless they love you.”

「我以前在陸軍服過役，然後他們就問我：『你是北軍還是南軍？』（譯註：指美國南北戰爭，即虧歐唐納老到打過美國內戰），」歐唐納笑著回顧他的同學說的話。「喜歡你的人才會虧你。」

新聞辭典

put on：片語，穿上，戴上。例句：She put on her new dress for the party.（她穿上新洋裝去參加派對。）

bust someone’s chops：慣用語，（帶有玩笑或戲謔意味的）找碴、揶揄、嘲笑或批評。例句：It’s so annoying that he keeps on busting my chops.（他一直虧我真的煩死了。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法