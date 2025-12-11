中英對照讀新聞》French fishing nets find new purpose on Ukraine’s front lines法國漁網在烏克蘭前線找到新用途

法國將回收漁網運往烏克蘭，用於纏住來襲的俄國無人機。（法新社檔案照）

◎孫宇青

Once used to scoop fish from the sea off the coast of France, recycled fishing nets are finding new life in Ukraine to protect the country’s roads and military infrastructure from Russian drone attacks.

曾用在法國沿海捕魚的回收漁網，如今在烏克蘭重獲新生，被用於保護該國的道路和軍事基礎設施免受俄羅斯無人機襲擊。

"It smells like rotten fish," joked Christian Abaziou, 70, as he picked up a piece of used netting at Roscoff port in western Brittany’s Finistere department.

在布列塔尼西部菲尼斯泰爾省的羅斯科夫港，70歲的克里斯蒂安．阿巴齊烏一邊撿起一張舊漁網，一邊笑說：「這聞起來像腐爛的魚。」

He and his fellow volunteer Gerard Le Duff, 63, members of the Kernic Solidarites association, were awaiting a delivery of used nets.

他和63歲的志工夥伴傑拉德．勒．杜夫，都是克爾尼克團結協會的成員，他們正在等待一批舊漁網的運送。

Stuffed into giant white bags to be recycled, they loaded the packed piles of thin green netting into a truck to be sent on its way to Ukraine, where they are used to entangle Russian drones.（AFP）

這些被塞進巨大的白色袋子裡準備回收利用的薄綠網，被裝上一輛卡車運往烏克蘭，在那裡被用來纏住俄國無人機。（法新社）

新聞辭典

rotten：形容詞，腐爛的；糟糕透頂的。例句：We have had a week of rotten weather.（我們已度過一週糟糕的天氣。）

thin：形容詞，薄的；稀疏的；淺薄的。例句：His statement is quite thin relative to hers.（與她的說明相比，他的說明顯得相當單薄。）

