    首頁 > 國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Nadal complains of AI advertising scam using his image 納達爾抱怨利用他影像的AI廣告詐騙

    2025/12/10 05:30
    前職業網球名將納達爾。（法新社）

    ◎管淑平

    Former tennis superstar Rafael Nadal said Tuesday an artificial intelligence likeness of him is being used to advertise without permission.

    前網壇超級球星拉斐爾．納達爾週二說，使用人工智慧技術模擬他的模樣，未經許可被用來做廣告。

    "Together with my team, we have detected that fake videos generated by artificial intelligence are circulating on some platforms, in which a figure that imitates my image and voice appears," said Nadal in a statement on social media.

    「我和我的團隊一起發現，以人工智慧生成的假影片在一些平台上流傳，這些影片中出現一個模仿我樣貌和聲音的人物」，納達爾在社群媒體發表的聲明中說。

    "In these videos, advice or investment proposals that do not originate from me are attributed to me. This is deceptive advertising," he said.

    「在這些影片中，把並非我提供的建議或投資提案，說是出自於我。這是騙人的廣告」，他說。

    The 39-year-old Spaniard, a 22-time Grand Slam winner, retired from tennis in November 2024 after competing for his country at the Davis Cup.

    這名39歲的西班牙人、22座大滿貫冠軍得主，2024年11月在代表國家參加台維斯盃後，宣布從職業網壇退役。

    新聞辭典

    imitate：動詞，模仿。例句：Parrots imitate human speech.（鸚鵡會模仿人類說話。）

    attribute：動詞，歸因於。例句：He attributed his success to teamwork.（他把他的成功歸功於團隊合作。）

