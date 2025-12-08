為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁 > 國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Thai woman found alive in coffin after being brought in for cremation 放在棺材裡的泰國女子在送往火葬場後，被發現還活著

    2025/12/08 05:30
    泰國1名女子被抬進寺廟準備火化時，竟然在棺材裡動了起來，令廟方人員大吃一驚。（美聯社）

    ◎盧永山

    A woman in Thailand shocked temple staff when she started moving in her coffin after being brought in for cremation.

    泰國1名女子被抬進寺廟準備火化時，竟然在棺材裡動了起來，令廟方人員大吃一驚。

    Wat Rat Prakhong Tham, a Buddhist temple in the province of Nonthaburi on the outskirts of Bangkok, posted a video on its Facebook page, showing a woman lying in a white coffin in the back of a pick-up truck, slightly moving her arms and head, leaving temple staff bewildered.

    位於曼谷郊區暖武里府的佛教瓦拉帕拉孔塔姆寺在其「臉書」發布1段影片，顯示1名女子躺在1輛皮卡貨車後面的白色棺材裡，輕微搖動手臂和頭部，令廟方人員感到困惑。

    Pairat Soodthoop, the temple’s general and financial affairs manager, told The Associated Press on Monday that the 65-year-old woman’s brother drove her from the province of Phitsanulok to be cremated.

    瓦拉帕拉孔塔姆寺的總務和財務經理派拉特．蘇德魯普週一告訴美聯社，這位65歲婦女的哥哥開車，送她從彭世洛府前來火化。

    He said they heard a faint knock coming from the coffin.

    他說，他們聽到棺材裡傳來微弱的敲擊聲。

    “I was a bit surprised, so I asked them to open the coffin, and everyone was startled,” he said.

    他說：「我當時有點驚訝，就要求他們打開棺材，大家都嚇了一跳。」

    新聞辭典

    bewildered：形容詞，困惑的、遲疑的。例句：I came out of the movie a bit bewildered, but I enjoyed it.（看完這部電影我還有點困惑，但是我挺喜歡這部電影。）

    startle：動詞，使…大吃一驚。例句：Mary was concentrating on her book and his voice startled her.（瑪莉正在聚精會神地看書，被他的聲音嚇了一跳。）

