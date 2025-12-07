中英對照讀新聞》Taiwan’s ’Left-Handed Girl’ shot on iPhones and inspired by real stories台灣的「左撇子女孩」以iPhone拍攝並受真實故事啟發

代表台灣角逐2026年奧斯卡獎的「左撇子女孩」在本屆金馬獎榮獲9項提名。（路透）

◎林家宇

Filmmaker Shih-Ching Tsou takes audiences to a bustling Taipei night market in family drama "Left-Handed Girl", weaving in personal and "collected" experiences.

電影製作人鄒時擎在家庭劇「左撇子女孩」中，編織個人和蒐集而來的經歷，帶著觀眾走入熙來攘往的台北夜市。

Chosen to represent Taiwan at the 2026 Oscars, the movie marks Tsou’s solo directorial debut.

被選為代表台灣爭取2026奧斯卡獎，這部電影也標誌著鄒時擎的個人導演處女作。

She co-directed 2004’s "Take Out" with Oscar winner Sean Baker and the two became frequent collaborators. The "Anora" filmmaker co-wrote, edited and produced "Left-handed Girl".

執導「艾諾拉」的奧斯卡金獎導演西恩．貝克擔任「左撇子女孩」的共同編劇、剪輯和製作。鄒時擎在2004年與他合導電影「外賣」後成為常態合作夥伴。

In "Left-Handed Girl", a single mother and her two daughters return to Taipei to open a noodle stand after living in the countryside. Settling into new routines, they face new challenges and past secrets resurface after the youngest child is scolded for using her left hand by her conservative grandfather.

在「左撇子女孩」中，一名單親母親與兩名女兒結束鄉間生活後返回台北經營麵攤。適應新生活日常的過程中，小女兒因為慣用左手而被觀念保守的祖父責備，使得他們面對到新的挑戰及再次浮現的陳舊秘密。

新聞辭典

bustling：形容詞，繁忙的、熙攘的。例句：Mike loves the lifestyle of bustling cities rather than the tranquil countryside.（比起寧靜的鄉村，麥克更喜愛繁忙都市的生活方式。）

scold：動詞，訓斥、責罵。例句：Memories of being scolded by parents always make him annoyed.（遭父母訓斥的回憶總是令他感到厭煩。）

