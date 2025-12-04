中英對照讀新聞》Man clings to Austrian high-speed train and survives緊緊攀附奧地利高速列車的男子倖存下來

奧地利1名男子來不及上車，竟攀附在高速列車外部，險些喪命。示意圖。（法新社檔案照）

◎孫宇青

A man has survived clinging to the outside of an Austrian high-speed train, Austria’s state railway said, reportedly after it left whilst he was having a cigarette break.

奧地利國家鐵路局表示，1名男子據報在奧地利高速列車暫停時外出抽菸休息，不料列車駛離後他緊緊抓住列車外部，最終倖存下來。

The man grabbed onto the outside of the train at St Poelten, west of Vienna, railways spokesman Herbert Hofer told AFP, and was later taken onboard after the train performed an emergency stop.

奧地利鐵路局發言人赫伯特．霍費爾告訴《法新社》，該男子是在維也納西部的聖波爾坦車站抓住列車外部，列車緊急停車後被救上車。

"It is irresponsible, this kind of thing usually ends up with someone dying," he said.

他說：「這種行為很不負責任，這類事件通常會導致人員死亡。」

"And you’re not just putting yourself in danger, if you end up under the train there’s rescuers, there’s police, fire service that come," he added.

他補充道：「而且你不僅僅將自己置於危險之中，如果你被列車壓在車底，還得出動救援人員、警察和消防人員。」

新聞辭典

whilst：連接詞，意思等同while，在…的時候。例句：I was looking at her whilst she was drying her hair.（當她吹乾頭髮時，我正看著她。）

irresponsible：形容詞，無責任感的。例句：It would be irresponsible to ignore these rules.（忽視這些規則是不負責任的。）

