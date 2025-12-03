中英對照讀新聞》Australia probes how Bali body returned home without heart 澳洲調查為何從峇里島運回的遺體少了心臟

峇里島的海灘。（歐新社）

Australian officials have demanded answers from Indonesian counterparts after the body of a young man who died on the resort island of Bali was repatriated without his heart.

1名年輕男子在度假勝地峇里島死亡，其遺體運回澳洲時被發現少了心臟後，澳洲官員已要求印尼對等單位說明。

Queensland man Byron Haddow, 23, was found dead in the plunge pool of his Bali villa while on holiday.

23歲的昆士蘭男子拜倫．哈多，度假期間被發現陳屍峇里島別墅的浴池裡。

His body was returned to Australia four weeks later, where a second autopsy found he was missing his heart.

4週後他的遺體被運回澳洲，在澳洲第二次驗屍時，發現他的心臟不見了。

A spokesperson for Australia’s foreign ministry said they were providing consular assistance to Haddow’s family.

澳洲外交部發言人表示，正向哈多家屬提供領事協助。

"They just rung us to ask if we were aware that his heart had been retained over in Bali," mother Chantal Haddow told Australia’s Channel Nine.

「他們打電話來問，我們知不知道他的心臟被留在峇里島那裡」，該名男子的母親香泰兒．哈多向澳洲第9頻道表示。

"Just when I thought I couldn’t feel any more heartbroken, it was another kick in the guts," she said

「正當我以為自己已經夠心碎，這是又一嚴重打擊」，她說。

新聞辭典

repatriate：動詞，遣返、遣送回來源地。例句：The body was repatriated after the investigation was completed.（調查完成後，這具遺體被運回國。）

a kick in the guts：片語，（心理上）嚴重的打擊。例句：Hearing the bad news was a real kick in the guts.（得知這個壞消息實在是個沉重的打擊。）

