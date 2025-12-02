中英對照讀新聞》China Industrial Profits Resume Decline as Growth Woes Mount隨著成長困境加劇，中國工業利潤恢復下滑

中國10月工業企業利潤下滑。（歐新社）

◎魏國金

China’s industrial enterprises saw their earnings drop for the first time in three months, adding to evidence that the world’s second-largest economy is losing steam.

中國工業企業3個月來首度出現利潤下降，增添這個全球第二大經濟體正失去動能的證據。

Industrial profits fell 5.5% last month from a year earlier, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics, after increases of more than 20% in each of the previous two months. Bloomberg Economics had expected a gain of 2.8% in October.

根據國家統計局公布的數據，工業利潤上月從1年前下滑5.5％，前兩個月則各上升逾20％。彭博經濟研究之前預測，10月年增2.8％。

For the first 10 months of the year, profits climbed 1.9%. Manufacturers and utilities continued to see fast growth while miners struggled to stem double-digit declines in earnings.

今年前10個月，利潤上升1.9％。製造商與公用事業持續呈現快速成長，採礦業者則努力遏阻利潤雙位數下滑。

The surprise deterioration shows how a cooling economy is hurting companies’ bottom line, a worry because that risks adding downward pressure on investment and employment.

這意外的惡化顯示降溫的經濟正傷害企業的淨利，由於該危機增添投資與就業的下行壓力，而成為令人憂心的事。

The earnings outlook remains gloomy since demand for commodities and manufactured goods could soften further.

因大宗商品與製成品需求可能進一步疲軟，獲利前景仍然黯淡。

新聞辭典

stem：阻擋、遏止。例句：I couldn’t stem the bleeding.（我無法止住流血）。

bottom line：帳本盈虧結算線、最重要的事。例句：How will the rise in interest rates affect our bottom line?（升息將如何影響我們的盈虧狀況？）

