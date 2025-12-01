為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁 > 國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Search is on for 3 escaped monkeys after truck overturns on Mississippi highway 密西西比州公路發生卡車翻車事故，3隻猴子逃脫，目前正在搜尋

    2025/12/01 05:30
    1輛載著21隻恆河猴的卡車，日前在密西西比州1條鄉村公路上翻覆，18隻猴子死亡，3隻猴子逃脫，搜救人員仍在搜尋中。（美聯社）

    1輛載著21隻恆河猴的卡車，日前在密西西比州1條鄉村公路上翻覆，18隻猴子死亡，3隻猴子逃脫，搜救人員仍在搜尋中。（美聯社）

    ◎盧永山

    Three monkeys remained on the loose Wednesday as searchers in masks, face shields and other protective gear scoured fields along a rural Mississippi highway where a truck carrying the primates overturned a day earlier.

    週三，仍有3隻猴子在逃，搜救人員戴著口罩、面罩和其他防護裝備，在密西西比州1條鄉村公路沿線的田野仔細搜尋；在1天前，1輛載著這些靈長類動物的卡車，在該公路上翻車。

    It remained unclear who owns the monkeys, who was transporting them and where they were being taken when the truck crashed on Interstate 59 north of Heidelberg. Authorities have said most of the 21 monkeys were killed but haven’t elaborated on just what occurred.

    目前尚不清楚這些猴子的主人是誰，是誰在運輸牠們，以及卡車在海德堡以北的59號州際公路發生車禍時，牠們正被運往何處。當局表示，21隻猴子中的大多數已經死亡，但未詳細說明事故經過。

    The truck was carrying Rhesus monkeys, which typically weigh about 7.2 kilograms and are among the most medically studied animals on the planet.

    卡車上載著恆河猴，這種猴子通常重約7.2公斤，是世界上最常被進行醫學研究的動物之一。

    新聞辭典

    on the loose：片語，在逃、逍遙法外、未受管制。例句：The killer escaped from prison last year and has been on the loose since.（這名殺手自去年越獄後一直在逃。）

    elaborate：動詞，精心製作、詳細說明；形容詞，精巧的、詳盡的。例句：They’re making the most elaborate preparations for the wedding.（他們正為婚禮做極為詳盡周到的準備。）

