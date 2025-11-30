中英對照讀新聞》Pope hosts Hollywood stars at Vatican, laments decline in movie-going教宗在梵蒂岡接待好萊塢明星，為戲院觀影衰退表達惋惜

教宗良十四世在梵蒂岡接待好萊塢從業人員並給予勉勵。（路透）

◎林家宇

Pope Leo told a group of leading Hollywood actors and filmmakers on Saturday that cinemas were struggling to survive and that more should be done to protect them and preserve the shared experience of watching movies.

教宗良十四世向好萊塢知名演員和製片人組成的訪問團談到，戲院正奮力求生，應付出更多努力保護並維護觀賞電影的共同經驗。

Screen stars Cate Blanchett, Monica Bellucci, Chris Pine and Viggo Mortensen were among those invited to the private Vatican audience, along with award-winning directors Spike Lee, Gus Van Sant and Sally Potter.

凱特．布蘭琪、莫妮卡．貝魯琪、克里斯．潘恩和維果．莫天森等影星，以及獲獎導演史派克．李、葛斯．范桑和莎莉．波特受邀出席梵蒂岡私人會晤。

Leo, the first U.S. pope, said cinema was a vital "workshop of hope" at a time of global uncertainty and digital overload.

良十四世是首位美國籍教宗，他形容，在全球充滿不確定性和數位氾濫的時刻，戲院可說是至關重要的「希望工坊」。

"More than a few people are saying that the art of cinema and the cinematic experience are in danger. I urge institutions not to give up, but to cooperate in affirming the social and cultural value of this activity."

「許多人都說，電影藝術和戲院體驗陷入困境。我敦促機構們不要放棄，而是要合作肯定這項活動蘊含的社會、文化價值。」

新聞辭典

overload：名詞，超載、超過負荷。例句：Parents are worried about children’s minds being affected by digital overload.（家長對於兒童心理受數位資訊氾濫影響感到擔憂。）

affirm：動詞，公開支持、斷言。例句：She affirms her ability to handle this executive position.（她肯定自己有能力勝任此決策職位。）

