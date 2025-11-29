中英對照讀新聞》Humanoid robots to trial guiding crowds at Chinese border crossings 人形機器人將試行於中國邊境通道引導人潮

大批旅客在2023年9月28日中秋節前夕帶著行李在深圳擁擠的北站準備搭乘列車。（美聯社檔案照）

Shenzhen-based UBTech Robotics said it had won a multimillion-dollar contract to supply its latest models for a trial project, where humanoid robots could guide travellers and manage crowds at some Chinese border crossings.

深圳優必選科技表示，已獲得一項數百萬美元的合約，將提供最新款人形機器人，在中國部分邊境通道展開試辦計畫，協助引導旅客與管理人群。

The company said Tuesday it had struck the $37-million deal with a humanoid robotics testing centre based near China’s border with Vietnam.

該公司週二宣布，已與位於中越邊境附近的「人形機器人測試中心」簽署價值3700萬美元的合約。

The project will use mainly the latest version of UBTech’s "Walker" robots to test practical humanoid applications such as helping border management, handling logistics or patrolling factories.

此計畫主要將採用優必選最新版的「Walker」系列人形機器人，測試其實際應用場景，像是協助邊境管理、處理物流作業，以及工廠巡檢等。

UBTech said it would start delivering the robots, which can swap their own batteries, to the centre in December.

優必選表示，這些能自行更換電池的機器人，將於12月開始交付至該中心。

It did not say whether they would be powered by artificial intelligence or operated remotely.

公司並未說明這些機器人的運作是由人工智慧驅動，或是透過遠端操控。

新聞辭典

trial project：試辦計畫；試驗計劃。例句：The city launched a trial project to test autonomous buses in selected districts before a wider rollout.（該市啟動了一項試驗計畫，在特定區域測試自動駕駛公車，再決定是否大規模推廣。）

strike a deal：達成協議；簽訂合約。例句：After weeks of negotiation, the two companies finally struck a deal to collaborate on renewable energy projects.（經過數週談判，兩家公司終於達成協議，合作推動再生能源計畫。）

