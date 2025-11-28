中英對照讀新聞》Trump administration doubles reward for arrest of Venezuela’s president to $50m 川普政府將緝拿委內瑞拉總統的獎金翻倍至5000萬美元

中英對照讀新聞》Trump administration doubles reward for arrest of Venezuela’s president to $50m 川普政府將緝拿委內瑞拉總統的獎金翻倍至5000萬美元2025/11/28 05:30
美國總統川普（左）的正府將緝拿委內瑞拉總統馬杜羅（右）的賞金翻倍。（法新社檔案照）
◎ 張沛元
The Trump administration is doubling to $50 million a reward for the arrest of Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro, accusing him of being one of the world’s largest narco-traffickers and working with cartels to flood the U.S. with fentanyl-laced cocaine.
（美國）川普政府將緝拿委內瑞拉總統馬杜羅的獎金翻倍至5000萬美元，指控馬杜羅是世界上最大的毒品走私販之一，以及與販毒集團合作讓美國充斥摻有芬太尼的古柯鹼。
"Under President Trump’s leadership, Maduro will not escape justice and he will be held accountable for his despicable crimes," Attorney General Pam Bondi said Thursday in a video announcing the reward.
美國司法部長邦迪週四在宣布（提高緝拿馬杜羅的）獎金的影片中說：「在川普總統的領導下，馬杜羅將無法逃脫法律制裁，他將為其卑劣的犯行負起責任。」
Maduro was indicted in Manhattan federal court in 2020, during the first Trump presidency, along with several close allies on federal charges of narco-terrorism and conspiracy to import cocaine.
在川普首度執政期間的2020年，面臨毒品恐怖主義與共謀進口古柯鹼等聯邦指控的馬杜羅及其數名親密盟友，被曼哈頓的聯邦法院起訴。
新聞辭典
double：動詞，加一倍，翻一番。例句：Company debts doubled due to a sluggish economy.（由於經濟不景氣，公司債務增加一倍。）
flood with：片語，充斥，充滿。例句：The living room is flooded with natural light.（客廳充滿自然光。）
