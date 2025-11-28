為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Trump administration doubles reward for arrest of Venezuela’s president to $50m 川普政府將緝拿委內瑞拉總統的獎金翻倍至5000萬美元

    2025/11/28 05:30
    美國總統川普（左）的正府將緝拿委內瑞拉總統馬杜羅（右）的賞金翻倍。（法新社檔案照）

    美國總統川普（左）的正府將緝拿委內瑞拉總統馬杜羅（右）的賞金翻倍。（法新社檔案照）

    ◎ 張沛元

    The Trump administration is doubling to $50 million a reward for the arrest of Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro, accusing him of being one of the world’s largest narco-traffickers and working with cartels to flood the U.S. with fentanyl-laced cocaine.

    （美國）川普政府將緝拿委內瑞拉總統馬杜羅的獎金翻倍至5000萬美元，指控馬杜羅是世界上最大的毒品走私販之一，以及與販毒集團合作讓美國充斥摻有芬太尼的古柯鹼。

    "Under President Trump’s leadership, Maduro will not escape justice and he will be held accountable for his despicable crimes," Attorney General Pam Bondi said Thursday in a video announcing the reward.

    美國司法部長邦迪週四在宣布（提高緝拿馬杜羅的）獎金的影片中說：「在川普總統的領導下，馬杜羅將無法逃脫法律制裁，他將為其卑劣的犯行負起責任。」

    Maduro was indicted in Manhattan federal court in 2020, during the first Trump presidency, along with several close allies on federal charges of narco-terrorism and conspiracy to import cocaine.

    在川普首度執政期間的2020年，面臨毒品恐怖主義與共謀進口古柯鹼等聯邦指控的馬杜羅及其數名親密盟友，被曼哈頓的聯邦法院起訴。

    新聞辭典

    double：動詞，加一倍，翻一番。例句：Company debts doubled due to a sluggish economy.（由於經濟不景氣，公司債務增加一倍。）

    flood with：片語，充斥，充滿。例句：The living room is flooded with natural light.（客廳充滿自然光。）

    免費訂閱《自由體育》電子報

    熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖 圖
    圖 圖
    相關新聞
    國際今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應
    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播