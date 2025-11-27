中英對照讀新聞》Swiss ’Mountain Tinder’ sparks high-altitude attraction瑞士「山林Tinder」引發高海拔情愫

凱西和派翠克透過瑞士山上的1本紅色筆記本結緣。（法新社檔案照）

◎孫宇青

Cathy and Patrick relish describing how they found each other: through a message left on a Swiss mountaintop.

凱西和派崔克津津樂道地描述他們相遇的過程：透過瑞士山頂上留下的訊息。

請繼續往下閱讀...

"It was just a beautiful way to meet," said Cathy Rotzetter.

凱西．羅策特說：「這是多麼美好的相遇方式。」

Sick of online dating sites, the 58-year-old said she was thrilled to discover an analogue alternative, with a Swiss twist: "Mountain Tinder".

這位厭倦線上約會網站的58歲女士說，她很高興發現1個帶有瑞士特色的類似約會方式：「山林Tinder」。

Last October, she clambered up to the Wandflue peak, at an altitude of 2133 metres, and jotted down her information in the red notebook she found there.

去年10月，她攀登海拔2133公尺的萬德弗魯峰，並在那裡找到的紅色筆記本上留下訊息。

"I wrote that I liked relaxed hikes, and also to have a drink afterwards," she told AFP with a laugh.

她笑著告訴《法新社》：「我寫道，我喜歡輕鬆的徒步旅行，也喜歡徒步旅行後喝一杯。」

Patrick, who is also 58 and who declined to give his surname, found the message a week later, and was charmed.

同樣58歲、拒絕透露姓氏的派崔克在1週後收到這則訊息後，被深深吸引。

新聞辭典

relish：動詞，享受；憧憬。例句：He is relishing living life in Western Japan.（他很享受在日本西部的生活。）

thrilled：形容詞，極愉快的。例句：There is no word that can describe how thrilled I am to see you.（沒有任何字詞可以形容我見到你有多激動。）

熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法