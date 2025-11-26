中英對照讀新聞》UN says rights deteriorated in N.Korea in last decade聯合國說過去10年北韓人權狀況惡化

北韓國旗。（路透）

◎管淑平

The human rights situation in North Korea has deteriorated, the UN warned on Friday in a report describing a decade of "suffering, repression, and increased fear".

北韓人權狀況已見惡化，聯合國週五在一份報告中警告，該報告形容一段「苦難、壓迫和恐懼加劇」的10年。

請繼續往下閱讀...

The UN first published a scathing report against North Korea in 2014 detailing a wide array of crimes against humanity.

聯合國2014年首次發表一份嚴厲批評北韓的報告，詳述其廣泛的違反人類罪罪行。

Information gathered since then by the UN human rights commissioner’s office shows that the situation has not improved and "in many instances has degraded," with increased government overreach.

自此之後，聯合國人權事務高級專員辦事處蒐集的資料呈現，情況一直未有改善，反而「在許多例子中退步」，政府也愈加擴權。

"No other population is under such restrictions in today’s world," concluded the report, which is based on hundreds of interviews.

「當今世界上，沒有其他國家的人民受到這樣的限制」，這份根據數百次訪談做出的報告在結論中指出。

"If the DPRK (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea) continues on its current trajectory, the population will be subjected to more suffering, brutal repression and fear," warned UN rights chief Volker Türk in a statement.

「若北韓（朝鮮民主主義人民共和國）持續當前作法，人民將遭受更多苦難、殘酷的壓迫和恐懼」，聯合國人權事務高級專員沃克．圖克在聲明中警告。

新聞辭典

deteriorate：動詞，惡化。例句：The air quality in the city has deteriorated over the past week.（過去一週這座城市的空氣品質惡化。）

be subjected to：片語，遭受、承受（影響或待遇）。例句：The prisoners were subjected to harsh conditions.（那些囚犯遭受惡劣待遇。）

熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法