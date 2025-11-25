為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Trump Team Internally Floats Idea of Selling Nvidia H200 Chips to China 川普團隊內部提出對中國出售輝達H200晶片的想法

    2025/11/25 05:30
    川普團隊討論是否放行輝達對中國出售H200晶片。（路透）

    川普團隊討論是否放行輝達對中國出售H200晶片。（路透）

    ◎魏國金

    US officials are having early discussions on whether to let Nvidia Corp. sell its H200 artificial intelligence chips to China, according to people familiar with the matter.

    知情人士透露，美國官員已就是否允許輝達公司向中國出售其H200人工智慧晶片，展開初步討論。

    No final decision has been made, the people emphasized, and it’s entirely possible that the idea remains an internal debate and never results in actual license approvals, which are required under export controls that Washington first imposed in 2022.

    他們強調，尚未做出最後決定，同時該想法完全有可能停留在內部辯論階段，永遠不會導致實際的許可批准，依據2022年華府首度實施的出口管制要求，必須取得許可。

    Still, the fact that H200 shipments are being considered is a major departure from the Trump administration’s earlier public stances on semiconductor export controls. It would represent a concession to Beijing that would almost certainly draw widespread opposition from China hawks in Washington.

    然而，考慮出貨H200此一事實，就嚴重背離川普政府之前對於半導體出口管制的公開立場，將代表對北京讓步，幾乎篤定引發華府對中鷹派人士的普遍反對。

    It would also constitute a victory for Nvidia Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang, who’s lobbied Trump’s team intensively for a reprieve from export controls that many within the administration consider crucial to US national security.

    這也將是輝達執行長黃仁勳的勝利，他一直積極遊說川普團隊暫緩實施許多政府內部人士認為對美國國安至關重要的出口管制措施。

    新聞辭典

    departure（from）：偏離、背離。例句：There can be no departure from the rules.（不得違反規則。）

    reprieve（from）：暫緩、暫免。例句：The injection provided a temporary reprieve from the pain.（打了1針後，暫時緩解疼痛。）

    免費訂閱《自由體育》電子報

    熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖 圖
    圖 圖
    相關新聞
    國際今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應
    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播