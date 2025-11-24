中英對照讀新聞》Years after Argentina shut a notorious zoo, the stranded animals are finally being rescued 阿根廷關閉1家惡名昭彰的動物園多年後，受困的動物終於獲救

阿根廷已關閉5年的盧漢動物園，數十隻被遺棄的獅子最近接受多年來首次獸醫緊急照顧。（美聯社）

◎盧永山

Lions, tigers and bears that managed to survive in substandard conditions at a now-shuttered zoo on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, paced weakly in their claustrophobic cages on Thursday, waiting their turn to receive urgent veterinary care for the first time in years.

週四，在阿根廷布宜諾斯艾利斯郊區1家現已關閉的動物園裡，獅子、老虎和熊在惡劣的環境下勉強存活下來，牠們在小到可能罹患幽閉恐懼症的籠子裡無力地踱步，等待著多年來首次接受獸醫緊急照顧。

The 62 big cats and two brown bears were being evaluated and treated before their eventual transfer to vast wildlife sanctuaries abroad — among the most complex animal rescues undertaken in Argentina after the country’s recent arrangement with an international animal welfare organization.

62隻大型貓科動物和2隻棕熊正在接受評估和治療，之後將被轉移到國外的大型野生動物保護區。這是阿根廷最近與國際動物福利組織商定後，該國進行的最複雜動物救援行動之一。

Argentine authorities in 2020 shut down the Lujan Zoo over mounting safety concerns.

2020年，阿根廷當局由於安全疑慮升高，關閉這家盧漢動物園。

新聞辭典

substandard：形容詞，低於標準、不合格的。例句：Improper techniques or substandard equipment can leave residue in your carpets。（不正確的施工方法或不合格的設備，會在地毯上留下殘留物。 ）

undertake：動詞，進行、從事、承擔、承諾。例句：The government undertook that the buildings would not be redeveloped.（政府承諾不會重建這些大樓。）

